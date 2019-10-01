Dave Challinor tells AFC Fylde players to learn from Notts County errors ahead of Barnet meeting

Dave Challinor wants his AFC Fylde side to learn the lessons from their weekend defeat when they look to get back to winning ways against Barnet tonight.

The Coasters welcome the Bees to Mill Farm for their rearranged fixture, which was postponed earlier this month due to international call-ups.

Challinor’s men, who sit 18th in the table, come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Notts County, which put an end to their back-to-back victories.

Rather than move on and put the defeat behind them, Challinor says his players will be made to watch it back to make sure they don’t repeat the same mistakes.

“We won’t put it behind us and forget about it, we have to learn from it,” the Fylde boss said.

“We’ll go through it. We’ll analyse the game and go through it on video and people will be made to watch what they’ve done and what they can do better because it’s a learning opportunity.

“Then we will focus on what we need to do against Barnet.

“They’re a good side who have started the season really well but there’s not a great deal we can do in terms of preparation on the field because it’s a quick turnaround.

“Monday will be more of a recovery session, although we might walk through a couple of things.

“But ultimately it’s about showing them clips they need to watch and plan for what we’re going to do against Barnet, where we will look to try and win.”

The Coasters’ loss at Meadow Lane on Saturday was the fourth time they have tasted defeat on the road already this season.

Challinor’s men have won just one game away from home in the National League this term, which the Fylde boss concedes is an issue.

When asked if it felt like Groundhog Day on Saturday, Challinor said: “A little bit.

“The general parts of the game are very good, but football is very critical with the fact you’re judged with what you do in both boxes.

“We had plenty of chances but we haven’t done our jobs in both penalty areas.

“That’s not a great recipe for winning games in terms of conceding poor goals and not scoring at the other end.

“We could have scored, but what we can’t do is concede the goals that we’ve conceded. They’re so cheap.

“One comes from a throw-in where we switch off, but ultimately the ball goes into the lad’s feet 25 yards from goal with his back to goal, with bodies around him, but Kyle (Jameson) gets rolled too easily and the ball goes in our net.

“That happened after we had made quite a positive start.

“If you’re picked off in the last 10 to 15 minutes when you’re throwing bodies forward then I could understand us being stretched.

“But you can’t concede from a set piece.

“In fairness, I don’t know what happened as I had looked the other way, but I know their number three scored and their number three was being marked by Danny Rowe.

“He’s been told before half-time because he has a habit of marking six yards from somebody and that’s cost us the game.

“That will change because if it doesn’t change, it won’t be the person marking that will change, personnel will change.

“He’s got to do a job for us going back, end of story.”

Tonight’s opponents Barnet, who are ninth in the league table, drew 0-0 at home to Solihull Moors on Saturday.