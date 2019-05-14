Dave Challinor: No Wembley return for AFC Fylde players whose attitude is not right

Dave Challinor says there is no room for sulking at AFC Fylde and any players who don’t want to do Wembley properly this weekend should tell him now and miss the trip

Challinor’s Coasters return to Wembley on Sunday to face Leyton Orient in the FA Trophy final a week after losing to Salford City there in the National League play-off final.

Challinor wants his men to use that 3-0 defeat as motivation and said: “The message for next week is that it will be done properly. If anyone does not think it will be, they can tell me now, have the week off and I will not play them.

“You do not get the opportunity to play at Wembley often. That is motivation in itself and we will do things right.

“We will be back at it Tuesday and hopefully we will feel better than on Saturday.

“It will be a great atmosphere. Leyton Orient deservedly got promoted and will have over 20,000, which will be amazing to play in front of.

“Once you have had the experience of playing in this amazing stadium you want to be here next week. We have that opportunity, looking to try to win, right the wrongs and be successful.”