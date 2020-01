The January transfer window is entering its ninth day, with League One clubs completing deals and eyeing further moves.

And we’ve got all the latest third-tier gossip! Several clubs have completed deals, whilst stars from continue to be linked with moves to other clubs.

Kwame Thomass short-term contract has expired, Alfie May joined Cheltenham Town, and Luton Town have recalled Donervan Daniels from his loan. (Yorkshire Post)

Jon McLaughlin and Marc McNulty, Aiden McGeady and Will Grigg continue to be linked with Stadium of Light departures as Phil Parkinson looks to reshape his squad. (Sunderland Echo)

Sunderland are prepared to gazump their League One rivals by offering a bigger wage in the chase for Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo. (The Sun)

Sunderland are reported to have held talks at the Academy of Light with free agent Kyle Lafferty.

Kyle Bennett, along with Tom Nichols, is one of several first-team members who could be leaving the Mem this month as Ben Garner attempts to re-model his squad. (Bristol Live)

Ian Holloway says he sent Ethan Robson back to Sunderland with a glowing reference for Phil Parkinson and thinks the midfielder can play in the Black Cats first team. (Sunderland Echo)

Arsenal youngster Tyreece John-Jules is closing in on a sealing a move away from the Emirates. The striker is set to join Lincoln City on loan for the rest of the season. (The Independent)

Swindon Town manager Richie Wellens is trying to take advantage of the new era at Bristol Rovers by re-entering the market for winger Kyle Bennett and putting pressure on the Gas into selling the winger for a reduced rate. (Bristol Live)