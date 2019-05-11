Danny Rowe aiming to shoot down Salford City and fire AFC Fylde to the Football League

Danny Rowe is aiming to shoot down Salford City and fire AFC Fylde to promotion in Saturday’s National League play-off final at Wembley.

The 29-year-old has racked up 149 league goals for the Coasters since joining the club from Lincoln City in the summer of 2014.

Back then Fylde were a division below their current status, since when Rowe has scored 26 goals in his first year, 25 during the 2015-16 season and a mammoth 47 in the Coasters’ 2016/17 promotion-winning campaign.

The goals kept flowing on his return to the top tier of non-league, scoring 24 times as Dave Challinor’s side lost out on back-to-back promotions with defeat to Boreham Wood in the play-off eliminator.

This year Rowe (pictured) has been on fire again, taking the National League golden boot prize for his 27 goals and the National League player of the season prize.

The former Manchester United youth product is yet to make his EFL bow despite being on the books at Fleetwood Town during their time in League Two.

Despite being 29 years of age, he is determined to prove himself on the league stage.

Rowe said: “I’ve never played in the league myself.

“I was at Fleetwood when they were in the league but never really played.

“I was on loan a lot so I’ve never played in the league.

“As a footballer you want to play as high as you can.

“My ambition is to play in the Football League, you want to go and test yourself at that level.

“I believe I would do well, if you ask anyone here we all believe in ourselves and think they would do well.

“I back myself. I want to play in the league and prove myself.”

Tomorrow’s match is the first of two Wembley outings for the Coasters, who are back there a week later in the FA Trophy final.

That sees them come up against Leyton Orient, who are looking to do the double after lifting the National League title.

While Rowe is looking forward to their double trip, he maintains that winning tomorrow’s match – and promotion with it – remains the main goal for himself and everyone associated with the club.

The Coasters go into the game looking for a third straight win in this season’s play-offs, having reached the final thanks to wins against Harrogate Town and Solihull Moors.

Rowe acknowledged: “The main aim at the club is to get promoted.

“The FA Trophy is a bonus; as a club the main aim we have said all season is to get promoted.

“Promotion is the main thing but the Trophy is a big occasion, it is a day out for the fans.

“We want to make history but the main thing is to get promoted.”

Rowe is the Coasters’ main attacking threat, having netted a total of 32 league and cup goals during the course of this season.

When asked it what would be like to score a winning goal at Wembley, he acknowledged: “It would be massive.

“It is a big occasion for everyone player-wise, supporters, the manager (Challinor), the chairman (David Haythornthwaite) and everyone involved in the club.

“Anyone that scores it will want to go down in history.”