Danny Andrew is keen to stay on Fleetwood Town set-piece duty

Danny Andrew says he will be on Fleetwood Town’s free-kick duty against AFC Wimbledon after Josh Morris’ early exit allowed him to score the winner in front of his family at Peterborough United.

The 28-year-old was born in Holbeach and grew up 30 minutes from Peterborough.

The left-back started his career at the Posh and started his second spell at Fleetwood with an opening day goal to clinch a 3-1 win.

Ash Hunter had won the set-piece but Andrew managed to take the free-kick and score with nine minutes left.

He tore off to celebrate with the travelling Cod Army as well as his family and now hopes he can remain on set-piece duty.

Fellow new arrival Josh Morris is also famed for his set-piece ability, but as he was off the pitch, Andrew got the nod.

Now he hopes he can stay on the dead ball situations.

He said: “Ash tried taking it off me but there was no chance I was letting him have it.

“I struck it well and, fortunately, it has gone in.

“I practice set-pieces, Josh is left-footed too and he’s well known for his free-kick taking

“I think I will just say I’m taking the next one.”

Boss Barton had joked it was the fastest he had seen Andrew sprint when he celebrated his goal.

Andrew said: “Firstly, he is probably not wrong with that either!

“I’m from half an hour away from here and it is the most local game for my family.

“My son and mum and dad, aunties were all here.

“We had 15 complimentary tickets and I needed nine of them!

“When I scored I wanted to go and celebrate in front of them instead of the Peterborough fans.

“My parents try and get to as many games as possible, but with Fleetwood being so far away, they won’t get to many home games.

“With a game like this half an hour away, they love it.

“Boston United is the closest one but I was at Peterborough as a kid.

“I signed my first pro contract here and I respect this club for giving me the chance to be what I dreamed of.

“It is good to score here too.”

Andrew returned to Town this summer on a free transfer from Doncaster Rovers, having been at the club from 2014-16.

He believes confidence will be the key to success on his second home debut.

He said: “It should be good.

“We have to go into that game confident, especially after Saturday.

“It is our first home game and hopefully we can put on a show for the fans.”