Danny Andrew expecting hostile reception on Doncaster Rovers return as Fleetwood Town defender has his say on Keepmoat exit

Danny Andrew is expecting a hostile reception when he returns to Doncaster Rovers with Fleetwood Town this August but stressed he left the Keepmoat for family not financial reasons.

Left-back Andrew, 28, was part of the Rovers side that reached the League One play-offs last term.

Then Doncaster boss Grant McCann gave his side of the story as to why he ended talks to the Doncaster Free Press.

He claimed Rovers had offered him a deal that would see him be one of the highest paid left-backs in the third tier.

But Andrew says his return to Fleetwood Town, three years after his exit in the summer of 2016 was due to location purposes as the recently married footballer and his new wife favoured a move back to the North West rather than an extended stay in South Yorkshire.

Andrew says he received negativity from the Rovers fans after his exit and is not anticipating a warm welcome when he returns with Town on Saturday August 17.

But Andrew wanted to stress that he gave his all for the cause while a Rovers player and will do the same for Fleetwood as he begins a new chapter at Town.

He said: "I have to go back to Doncaster third game of the season that might be interesting for myself...

"I think it will be quite mixed (reception) maybe more towards the abusive side.

"Just going off the Tweets I have got.

"But I gave everything I got and everything I had to the club while I was there and I will give everything to Fleetwood now.

"That is how it works."

He added: "The fans love the club (Doncaster).

"They support them and they are entitled to their own opinions.

"But I know my reasons for leaving.

"Talks broke down and that is football.

"It happens in every team, every season.

"It is unfortunate I got a bit of bad social media put towards me.

"I'm a man, I take it on the chin, they have their opinions, they support their football club and they are entitled to their opinion."

So why did he leave?

Andrew says it was due to location and his talks with Town head coach Joey Barton that made him decide to return to the North West.

The player, who hails from Holbeach, Lincolnshire, says the location played a key role as he and his new wife look to the future.

He said: "My family played a massive part.

"I've got a lot of friends up here.

"Mine and my wife's family live miles apart from each other so we could not really live near one of them.

"Location wise it is pretty much perfect for what we needed.

"Sitting down and meeting the gaffer I made the decision to come here