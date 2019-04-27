Daniel Stendel speaks of pride after his Barnsley side aid promotion push with win against Blackpool

Daniel Stendel spoke of his pride after his Barnsley side claimed a crucial three points against Blackpool to aid their automatic promotion push.

The Tykes came from behind to keep themselves in second place in League One ahead of next weekend's final game of the season.

Harry Pritchard's deflected effort handed the Seasiders an early lead but Barnsley fought back to claim the three points courtesy of goals from Cauley Woodrow and Liam Lindsay.

“The tension was very high for me and the players," Stendel told the Barnsley Chronicle.

"But I told the players it was just a normal game and we needed the best performance. After the 1-0 for Blackpool, we played well.

“We created a lot of chances and we deserved to win. Blackpool didn’t really have any chances after the first half.

"I am very happy with the performance and I am very proud that my team can show this performance in a situation which is not easy.

“Other clubs have done very well for us which is good, but we have one game left and we need a very similar performance and another win in Bristol so we can 100 per cent make sure we get automatic promotion.

"We are very happy today about our game and results in other stadiums but we will come back to training on Tuesday and be focused on Bristol Rovers.

“I assume that we will have to win on Saturday. The best thing is to prepare for Bristol as if we have to win it. We cannot influence other games and I think our rival teams will win their games anyway.”