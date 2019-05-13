Dan Mooney extends Fleetwood Town contract

Forward Dan Mooney has signed a new contract with Fleetwood Town

The 19-year-old has agreed a one-year contract extension which covers next season.

Mooney made his EFL debut at Wycombe Wanderers on the final day of the season. His other senior appearance came against Rochdale in the Checkatrade Trophy last October.

He spent much of the season on loan at National League North club Chester, returning to Fleetwood last month.

Head coach Joey Barton told Town's official website: “Dan has progressed a lot this season whilst on loan at Chester and fully deserved his debut appearance at Wycombe on the final day.

"He understands that there is a lot of work ahead but we’re confident he can continue his positive development with us.”