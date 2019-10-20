Daisy Hill 3 AFC Blackpool 6: Mechanics motor to Macron Cup victory

AFC Blackpool progressed through to the second round of the Macron Cup after a 6-3 win at Daisy Hill.

The Mechanics started strongly, scoring after 10 minutes.

A cross from the right was met by Ben Duffield inside the area, who brought it down before beating the keeper.

Daisy Hill equalised just before half-time, an attacking move by the home side seeing Peter Lancaster convert from a low cross at the back post.

AFC scored three goals in eight minutes in the second half with Joe Robinson bagging a brace.

He scored his first in the 50th minute as a deep free-kick found its way into the box with the ball eventually going to Robinson.

He scored his second just two minutes later, meeting a fine cross from the right at the back post to calmly put the ball past the keeper.

The Mechanics made it 4-1 in the 58th minute with an outstanding goal.

Jamie Thomas was found on the halfway line, where he hit the ball over the opposition keeper and into the net.

Billy McKenna made it 5-1 for AFC five minutes later, when he was left with a simple finish following a perfect through ball down the left.

Daisy Hill tried to get back in the game, scoring their second goal in the 73rd minute.

A counter-attacking move from the Bolton side saw Jacob Ridings score after a cross down the left.

The home team then made it 5-3 in the 80th minute when another attack down the left ended with Joe Mullarkey taking the ball past a defender before scoring.

However, it was Duffield who had the final say when he scored his second and AFC’s sixth in the last minute with a finish into the bottom corner.