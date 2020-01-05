Daisy Hill 1 AFC Blackpool 2: Two goals in a minute lift Mechanics to fourth

Blackpool came from behind with two goals in a minute to climb to fourth place in North West Counties League first division north.

DAISY HILL 1 AFC BLACKPOOL 2

Blackpool came from behind with two goals in a minute to climb to fourth place in North West Counties League first division north.

The home side took the lead through Danny Warburton but quickfire goals from Ben Fishwick and Gregory McCaragher enabled Mechanics to leapfrog their Westhoughton hosts.

Manager Martin Baird made three changes to his side that lost to Nelson seven days earlier as Lewis Simmons, Billy McKenna and Kai Steer came into the side, the latter making his debut on a work experience deal with Fleetwood Town.

The hosts took the lead on 24 minutes, when Warburton broke down the left, saw Alex Cameron off his line and chipped the AFC keeper to score.

The lead lasted only six minutes until Mechanics equalised from a corner.

The ball was cleared only as far as Fishwick, who was waiting outside the box to power his shot home.

AFC then needed only a minute to take the lead. Simmons crossed from the right, spotting a run from midfield by McCaragher, who found the top corner from inside the box.

Fishwick went close to a second before half-time but his long-range strike was well saved.

Both keepers were in fine form as a top save by Cameron denied Daisy Hill an equaliser before Mechs substitute Ryan Vaughan saw his header tipped over.

The hosts went close to a late equaliser after a threatening break down the right but their striker fired over from close-range.

Blackpool: Cameron, Steer, Dawson, Pickering, McClean, Fishwick, Simmons, Thomas, Duffield, McKenna, McCaragher