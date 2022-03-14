Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey wants the young players to learn quicker as Wycombe Wanderers loom

Fleetwood let a two goal lead slip at the weekend as Burton Albion came back to win 3-2. The result leaves the Cods Army outside the relegation zone only on goal difference with play-off chasing Wycombe Wanderers next up on Tuesday.

It shows a huge contrast in the two clubs, one of which enjoyed their first season in the second tier last season and are chasing the possibilty of another, the other, Town, falling off in the division.

Much of that play-off side have now left and have instead been replaced by youth, though they must do more.

Fleetwood Town Head Coach Stephen Crainey.

“When you need to learn you need to learn quick in football,” Crainey said.

“We need to start that as soon as possible and hopefully we can start that on Tuesday.

“It’s frustrating and it’s been like that over the last couple of weeks to be honest.

“We’re just not getting the rub of the green. We’re making silly mistakes and conceding goals, sloppy goals as well.

“We’re not getting cut open or anything like that, it’s just individuals switching off at certain times in games.

“Potentially there’s a bit of naivety and inexperience, but they’re good players. They wouldn’t be at the club if they weren’t good players.

“They showed they were good enough in that game, we just didn’t see it out. They just need to show that wee bit of cuteness and cleverness to get over the line but that will come.”