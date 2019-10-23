Coventry City 2 Fleetwood Town 1: Joey Barton's side rue missed chances as Sky Blues fight back

Fleetwood Town were made to regret their missed chances after losing to fellow promotion hopefuls Coventry City at St Andrew's.

The Cod Army gave up a 1-0 half-time lead after Paddy Madden's opener was cancelled out by Amadou Bakayoko and Zain Westbrooke's penalty.

Joey Barton's side made exiled Coventry look out of their depth for almost the entire first half.

Marko Marosi made a string of fine saves to frustrate Fleetwood and keep the hosts in the game.

Fleetwood had an early opportunity when they won a free-kick within shooting range. The resulting effort was fired on target by Danny Andrew but Marosi was able to beat the shot away from goal.

The Cod Army’s bright start paid dividends after eight minutes when in-form Paddy Madden, who scored a hat-trick against Burton at the weekend, gave them the lead.

Ched Evans beat the offside trap and left Madden a simple tap-in to fire Fleetwood in front.

Fleetwood almost doubled their lead on 27 minutes. An Evans' free-kick from 30 yards was too hot for Marosi to handle and his save fell to the feet of Jack Sowerby, who saw his effort on the rebound well blocked by defender Fankaty Dabo.

A sweeping Town counter- attack then ended with Kyle Dempsey being denied by Marosi.

Coventry felt a change was necessary and made two substitutions at half-time, switching switched from a 4-3-3 to 5-3-2.

The tactical switch initially did little to stop free-flowing Fleetwood, who created two chances within 10 minutes of the restart, both of which fell to Evans.

However, the Welshman couldn’t convert, seeing one free header go wide and then a shot well blocked by the Coventry defence.

This failure to capitalise on good chances came back to haunt Barton's men.

Coventry came alive and equalised through Bakayoko on 59 minutes, when the striker latched on to a rebound from a Sam McCallum volley.

The equaliser entirely reinvigorated a Coventry side who until then had been decidedly lacklustre.

Sky Blues manager Mark Robins’ tactical changes seemed to pay off, when sub Max Biamou wa fouled in the box by Jimmy Dunne.

Midfielder Westbrooke stepped up to convert the resulting penalty, slotting calmly to keeper Alex Cairns' left.

Evans had a chance to make amends for his missed chances late on, but when a cross found him free in the Coventry area he couldn’t keep his composure and fired well over.

Manager Barton will be left wondering why his side, who managed to bag four against at the weekend, struggled so much in front of goal despite creating a host of presentable chances.

Coventry replace Fleetwood in fourth place in SkyBet League One.

Coventry: Marosi, Dabo, Rose, Hyam, McCallum, Westbrooke, Walsh (Kelly 57), Shipley (McFadzean 45), Hiwula (Biamou 45), Bakayoko, O'Hare; subs not used: Watson, Wilson, Kastaneer, Eccles.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Souttar, Dunne, Andrew, Sowerby (McAleny 73), Rossiter, Dempsey, Morris (Hunter 73), Evans, Madden (Burns 60); subs not used: Crellin, Clarke, Southam-Hales, Biggins

Referee: Michael Salibury