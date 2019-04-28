Congleton Town 1 Squires Gate 3: Season ends with a wonder goal and a win

Gate saved their best until last to end the Hallmark Security League season on a high, sealing eighth place in the premier division with victory away to the third-placed Bears.

Manager Andy Clarkson recalled Ryan Riley and Dave Rossall following last Monday’s loss to Charnock Richards as Gate looked to avoid ending the season with four defeats.

Town bossed the early stages but Gate held firm and opened the scoring on the half-hour, when striker Gary Pett fired a low, hard free-kick into the bottom corner.

Gate were convinced they should have been awarded a penalty moments later, when Riley rounded keeper Craig Ellison over the see his shot blocked on the line.

The visitors were convinced the defender had used a hand and were even less impressed when Congleton equalised before half-time, Saul Henderson controlling a long ball behind Gate’s defence to score.

Gate regained the lead five minutes into the second half, when Pett headed the ball into the path of Ric Seear and he volleyed ohome.

Gate keeper Max Povey saved low to deny the hosts on the break and Clarkson’s side sealed victory with Sam Staunton-Turner’s sensational first goal for the club on 73 minutes.

Ellison’s clearance fell to him in the centre circle, and the midfielder fired the ball back over the keeper’s head and into the net as Gate ended a satisfying season in style.

Gate: Povey, Gray, Davis, Rossall, Sumner, Staunton-Turner, Mullen, Riley, Akrigg, Seear, Pett. Subs: Bamba, Burgess, Clarkson.

n AFC Blackpool also bounced back from an unhappy Easter to end the season with victory over higher-placed opposition. One goal was enough to seal a win over Prestwich Heys at the Mechanics Ground as well as 13th spot in first division north.