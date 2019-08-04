Community Shield: Manchester City beat Liverpool at Wembley on penalties

Liverpool 1 Manchester City 1 (Man City won 5-4 on pens)

Manchester City edged out last season’s title rivals Liverpool on penalties to win the Community Shield.

The teams were separated by just one point in the Premier League last term and it took a shoot-out to split them in the season opener at Wembley as it was 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Claudio Bravo makes the crucial spot-kick save at Wembley

Keeper Claudio Bravo made the decisive intervention, saving Liverpool’s second penalty from Georginio Wijnaldum.

City had led after Raheem Sterling scored in the 12th minute, but sub Joel Matip levelled 13 minutes from time.

Jurgen Klopp’s men almost snatched victory in the dying seconds but Kyle Walker made a dramatic goalline clearance from Mohamed Salah, who did everything but score in a hard-working display.