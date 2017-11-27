Coasters draw out Chester away in FA Trophy

AFC Fylde face a trip to Vanarama National League rivals Chester in the first round proper of the FA Trophy on December 16

Manager Dave Challinor said: "It is a good draw and a local one for me as well.

"Chester are a team that we know well and we should have been playing them in the league this weekend, but that has been postponed until January because we are playing in the FA Cup on Friday."

The countdown is already on to one of the biggest days in the club's history - on Friday night the Coasters take on Wigan Athletic at Mill Farm in round two of the FA Cup, a match being screened live on BBC-2.