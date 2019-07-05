Clint Hill says Fleetwood Town are giving free agents ex-Blackpool keeper Matt Gilks and former Oldham defender Peter Clarke a platform to train as duo feature in Wrexham victory

Clint Hill says Fleetwood Town are giving out of contract duo Matt Gilks and Peter Clarke a platform to train and perform as they made their Town debuts on trial in the 1-0 win over Wrexam.

Keeper Gilks and centre-half Clarke came off the bench in the second half as Michael Fowler's 85th minute goal saw Joey Barton's League One side beat Wrexham 1-0 at Poolfoot Farm.

Ex-Blackpool duo Gilks, 37, and Clarke, 37, are both out of contract having left Lincoln City and Oldham Athletic respectively.

Town's first team coach Hill was on press duty after the victory over National League side Wrexham at Town's home training base.

And he says if the duo perform well during their trial period then they might earn a contract offer at Town.

Have they got a future at Fleetwood Town?

Hill said: "We said come in and train.

"We obviously know them from previous clubs and playing against them.

"They are good lads, they set good examples and we are going to give them a platform to train and perform.

"If they perform well then hopefully there will be something there for them."