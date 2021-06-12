Christian Eriksen collapses on pitch as Denmark play Finland at Euro 2020
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen received CPR on the pitch after collapsing during his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 6:12 pm
Updated
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 6:14 pm
Inter Milan player Eriksen dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.
English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.
Team-mates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears.
A tweet from UEFA said the match had been suspended due to a medical emergency.