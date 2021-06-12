Christian Eriksen collapses on pitch as Denmark play Finland at Euro 2020

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, right, in action against Finland at the European Championships today

Inter Milan player Eriksen dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.

Team-mates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears.