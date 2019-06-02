Chorley FC boss Jamie Vermiglio not surprised to see coach Andy Preece linked with vacant number two role at Blackpool

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio is not surprised to see his coach Andy Preece linked with the vacant number two role at Blackpool but says a job offer would have to be ‘something special’ to tempt him away from Victory Park.

Preece, 52, was a key member of Vermiglio’s management team along with Jonathan Smith as the Magpies clinched promotion to the National League.

One of the first moves Vermiglio made when he took over as manager last summer was to bring his old Northwich Victoria boss Preece into his coaching team.

But as the Magpies prepare for their return to the top tier of non-league, Vermiglio says ex-Bury, Worcester, Northwich, Airbus UK and Southport manager Preece has had approaches from teams in the Football League.

League One Blackpool are the latest to be linked with a swoop for Preece. The 52-year-old ex-striker enjoyed three years at Bloomfield Road from 1995-98, scoring 35 goals in 129 league games.

Gary Brabin left his post as Terry McPhillips’ number two at Blackpool for ‘personal reasons’ in March and is yet to be replaced.

But Vermiglio says it would take a lot for Preece to leave Victory Park. He said: “Andy Preece gets quite a bit of interest from league clubs.

“He’s had lots of approaches made from various teams, so it doesn’t surprise me that he’s linked with Blackpool.

“We have a good relationship and if any league clubs ever wanted a conversation with Andy I would fully support it.

“But I do know that he’s happier than ever in his football and he loves life at Chorley, so if he goes anywhere it would have to be something special.”