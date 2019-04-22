Charnock Richard 5 Squires Gate 2: Gate slammed despite Seear double

Gate suffered a heavy defeat in their penultimate Hallmark Security League premier division fixture despite two Ric Seear goals.

The visitors were without Riccardo Egidi and Dave Rossall at Mossie Park and almost fell behind after three minutes,when the ball bobbled just wide.

The only goal of the first half came on 20 minutes, when a ball down the middle was flicked into the path of Nathan Fairhurst and he poked a shot past Max Povey.

The closest eighth-placed Gate came to scoring in the first half was a Gary Pett free-kick straight at the keeper.

The hosts looked sharper at the start of the second half and doubled their lead three minutes in, when a cross from the right was headed home at the back-post by Troy Carsley.

Gate got a goal back four minutes later, when Pett burst down the right and crossed for Seear to wriggle between defenders and slot home. The two-goal lead was restored on 58 minutes, when Dan Gray blocked a shot by Carl Grimshaw but the ball looped over Povey for an own goal.

Grimshaw got on the scoresheet in the 70th minute, firing home his fourth in two games against Gate. And he made it five with a penalty, having himself been brought down by Povey.

Seear scored his second five minutes from time, capitalising on a slip in defence to fire across the keeper.

Gate: Povey, Gray, Davis, Bamba, Sumner, Turner, Boyd, Mullen, Pett, Seear. subs: Maguire, Burgess, Charnley