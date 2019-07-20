Carlisle 1 Fleetwood Town 3: Town head coach Joey Barton reacts to the result

Joey Barton believes Harrison Biggins will have a fantastic career if he keeps progressing after the midfielder's goal helped Fleetwood Town to a 3-1 win at Carlisle.

Joey Barton believes Harrison Biggins will have a fantastic career if he keeps progressing after the midfielder's goal helped Fleetwood Town to a 3-1 win at Carlisle.

The 23-year-old gave Town a 2-1 lead when he nodded home Lewie Coyle's centre in the 57th minute.

Jack Bridge had given the hosts the lead in the ninth minute but when Conor McAleny was fouled in the box Paddy Madden converted from the spot in the 40th minute.

Madden added his second in the 68th minute and Barton says Biggins has had a strong pre-season as he now fights for selection against his dad Wayne's old side Burnley on Tuesday.

Speaking about Biggins Barton said: "He has had a good pre-season.

"He finished last season strong.

"He had a number of appearances at the end of the season and grew into aa player that was a squad player to pushing to make sure they start every week.

"I'm really pleased with the way H is developing and you could not wish to meet a nicer or more hard working kid.

"If he keeps on progressing then he will have a fantastic career."

And Barton was pleased to see his League One side bounce back from defeats to Millwall and Port Vale by beating former head coach Steven Pressley's Carlisle side.

He said: "Steven has his team playing in the right manner.

"It was a good game.

"I thought the longer the game went on, especially in that first period the energy levels and fitness that the lads have put in in the last two and a half weeks have really shone through.

"I thought there were some good performances and it is always nice to see - coming off a couple of games when he have not been good in front of goal - your striker getting a couple of goals."

And Barton was full of praise for Madden as last term's 19 goal forward broke his pre-season duck.

Paddy worked tirelessly as he normally does and was rewarded with a penalty and a tap in off Josh's free-kick.

Barton said: "Any striker in pre-season wants to get the ball rolling in terms of that score tally on the move.

""The earlier the better.

"Delighted for Pad and I thought it was a good workout for us.

"A really good game after a good test at Port Vale in midweek."