Captain Craig Morgan leaves Fleetwood Town

Central defender Craig Morgan left Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town side by mutual consent earlier today.

Town's captain and the club reached an agreement that saw the central defender released from his contract on transfer deadline day.

The 34-year-old joined Town on a free transfer from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2018.

Morgan made 25 appearances for Town in an injury hit 2018-19 season.

The centre-half last featured for Town in the 1-0 defeat to Scunthorpe in January.

Morgan picked up an injury on the club's pre-season tour to Portugal but made his return to action in a development squad clash with Glasgow Rangers last month.

But after the arrival of Jimmy Dunne on-loan from Premier League side Burnley Morgan and Town have decided to part ways.