"Can’t wait to face my old team Bolton Wanderers" Blackpool skipper Jay Spearing and Seasiders fans react to the League One 2019-20 fixture list

Blackpool skipper Jay Spearing is delighted to see the Seasiders starting and ending the 2019-20 season at their Bloomfield Road base as fans took to social media to reveal which games they are looking forward too.

Blackpool host Bristol Rovers on the opening day of the League One season on Saturday August 3 and will end the campaign at home to Doncaster Rovers on May 3.

Captain Spearing took to Twitter to reveal his thoughts on the fixture list.

The midfielder is one of many Seasiders looking forward to facing his old club Bolton Wanderers, who were relegated last season.

He wrote: "Happy to be starting and finishing at home. Can’t wait to face my old team Bolton Wanderers #UTMP"

Joe P @josepbfc echoed Spearing's sentiments. He wrote: "Bolton away."

Some used a tongue-in-cheek approach to Bolton's current Horwich base at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Andy @tengerinemonk and Chris Harrison @chrisharrison2 wrote: "Horwich away" when replying to the club's question about what fixtures the fans were looking forward to most.

Rumours have been swirling that free agent Charlie Adam may make a return to Bloomfield Road this summer.

And so Jason (@jasebfc1887) wrote that his fixture of choice was "Whichever one Charlie Adam is making his return in tangerine."

Paul Allen (@paulallen15) is looking forward to a host of Lancashire derbies, with Bury and Bolton now back in the third tier.

He wrote: "Accrington away September 21, Bolton away October 5, Bury away October 19. Three potentially boozy away days very close together there."

David Robinson picked a sentimental venue. @dave1772 wrote: "Oxford away as my daughter is at Uni there. Last season that same fixture was the week after she came home!"

Cole Clayton (@coleclayton1995) is looking forward to the campaign as a whole as the Seasiders embark on the first season of Simon Sadler's ownership after he bought control from the Oyston family.

He wrote: "First game at home will be brilliant especially if we get the win. Rochdale away will be a decent day on Aug 24, then of course the big away day is Bolton on Oct 5, but just genuinely looking forward to the season as a whole. Let’s hope we can push for promotion, UTMP"