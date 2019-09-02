Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne joins Fleetwood Town on season long loan deal

Fleetwood Town have signed Jimmy Dunne on loan from Burnley for the rest of the season.

Town boss and ex-Clarets player Joey Barton was keen to sign a defender before the transfer window closes this evening.

And he has got his birthday wish as 21-year-old Dunne joins from the Premier League club.

Barton was pleased to secure a player with loan experience and Dunne comes straight into contention to face his former club Accrington Stanley in Town's first Leasing.com Trophy group game on Tuesday.

Stoke City loan star Harry Souttar is away on international duty, while club captain Craig Morgan is injured.

It means Dunne is battling it out with experienced duo Peter Clarke and Ash Eastham for a starting spot at Wham Stadium.

Dunne helped Stanley to win promotion from League Two during his loan spell there at the end of the 2017-18 season.

He followed that with loan stints at Scottish club Heart of Midlothian and at Town's League One rivals Sunderland last season.

Barton was pleased to hand Dunne the number 12 shirt and said: "We are really pleased to boost our defensive ranks with the signing of Jimmy on loan for the season.

“Despite his young age, he has a lot of experience and knows the division, having spent time at Sunderland last season.

“We’re sure he will add to what is a really exciting squad and we look forward to seeing his qualities in a Fleetwood Town shirt.”