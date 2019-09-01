Bromley 2 AFC Fylde 2: Coasters are pegged back despite Jordan Williams’ double

A Jordan Williams brace ensured that AFC Fylde drew 2-2 at Bromley – but the Coasters may consider themselves unlucky not to have taken all three points.

Fylde made two changes for their trip to Hayes Lane, with Williams and Danny Philliskirk in for the injured Lewis Montrose and Nick Haughton, who dropped to the bench.

After a quick start, with Williams and Matty Kosylo asking early questions of the Bromley back four, the Coasters took a seventh minute lead.

Mark Yeates’ corner into the middle was met by Kyle Jameson who, although not completely controlling it, did enough to tee it up for Williams to score.

Occupying a central role, Williams was full of energy and confidence, forcing Bromley centre-back Marc-Anthony Okoye into errors.

The lead lasted fewer than 10 minutes, however, as Billy Bingham latched onto a ball on the edge of the box, sidefooting it into the corner.

This galvanised Bromley and they should have been ahead shortly afterwards when the ball fell to Reeco Hackett-Fairchild inside the penalty area.

Fortunately for the Coasters, the former Charlton Athletic man blazed the ball over.

Luke Coulson sent a free-kick over the Fylde bar before the Coasters retook the lead with the interval five minutes away.

Williams did brilliantly to hold up a long ball and bring Yeates into play, who returned the favour with an excellently weighted through ball.

Williams was too much for the Bromley centre-backs and he slipped the ball beyond keeper Mark Cousins to give the Coasters a half-time lead.

The second half saw half-chances presented to the Coasters with Kosylo and Danny Rowe restricted to long-range efforts.

Fylde full-back Scott Duxbury had enjoyed a physical battle with Bromley’s Josh Rees throughout the first half, but after Michael Cheek had drifted out to the right wing, there was no doubting who had come off better.

Nipping the ball past Duxbury, Cheek was pressured by the full-back as he entered the box, falling to the floor inside the penalty area.

Despite looking as if the initial infringement was well outside the area, the referee pointed to the spot and Frankie Raymond sent the ball crashing into the net.

Both sides, to their credit, looked for ways to win the game and an end-to-end finale presented itself.

Fylde’s best chance to win perhaps came as Rowe intercepted a sloppy pass and was able to break with substitute Kurt Willoughby in support.

With Willoughby to his right, Rowe looked to shift the ball left in the direction of the onrushing Williams.

The ball was cut out, however, and Bromley were able to mount their attack with Adam Mekki forcing James Montgomery into a brilliant stop, before Raymond’s half-volley flew inches wide.

Bromley Town: Cousins, Kizzi, Wood, Okoye, Coulson (Clifton 76), Raymond, Cheek, Bingham, Bush, Hackett-Fairchild, Rees (Mekki 73). Subs not used: Dunne, Klass, Henry.

AFC Fylde: Montgomery, Craigen, Jameson, Byrne, Duxbury, Croasdale, Philliskirk, Kosylo (Willoughby 82), Williams (Haughton 90), Yeates (Whitmore 77), Rowe. Subs not used: Ngwatala, Lavercombe.

Referee: Elliot Swallow.

Attendance: 1,541.