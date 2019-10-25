Brett Ormerod backs AFC Fylde to start climbing the National League table

Brett Ormerod believes that, with the players at AFC Fylde’s disposal, it is only a matter of time before they start climbing the National League table.

Unless the club’s new permanent manager is announced beforehand, the plan is for Ormerod and fellow former Blackpool man John Hills to take charge of the Coasters’ trip to Boreham Wood this weekend.

It comes after the caretaker team oversaw last Saturday’s 6-1 thrashing of Peterborough Sports in the final qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Fylde, who recently axed former boss Dave Challinor after a run of four straight defeats, now need to take that form into league matters.

The Mill Farm outfit, who also face a long trip in midweek with a journey down to Maidenhead United on Tuesday, are currently languishing inside the bottom four in the division.

But Ormerod is confident the Coasters have more than enough quality to turn it around.

He told The Gazette: “We’ve got a couple of long away trips coming up, starting with Boreham Wood on Saturday.

“It’s a good pitch there as far as I know, because I think Arsenal Under-23s play on it as well as Arsenal Ladies.

“I’ve never been there myself but I’m led to believe the pitch is superb, so we’re looking forward to a good game.

“We’re then back down London way the following Tuesday for the game against Maidenhead United.

“We’re just looking forward to the games and we’re hoping the positive things we’ve seen from the lads in the training show in the performances to get us those points to climb up the table.

“It’s a really good squad they’ve got and a really good set of lads as well, which is the most important thing.

“For whatever reason this season hasn’t gone as well as the last one, when they were only one game away from reaching the Football League.

“It’s pretty much the same squad, even though they’ve lost a couple, but there’s always a changeover of players every season.

“Perhaps it’s a hangover from last season with the disappointment of losing in the play-off final, which can happen sometimes.

“We had it a few years ago when I was finishing my playing career under Andy Morrell at Wrexham when we won the FA Trophy and got beaten in the play-off final.

“But the following season we were mid-table all season and never really mounted a challenge.

“I can only go off how they’ve been since we’ve been in charge and they’ve been absolutely superb and hopefully that continues.”