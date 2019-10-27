Boreham Wood 0 AFC Fylde 2: Coasters claim three welcome points on the road

AFC Fylde got back to winning ways as goals from Andy Taylor and Dan Bradley secured three points with a 2-0 win at Boreham Wood.

It was an electric start to affairs with the home side flying out of the traps and Kabongo Tshimanga showing why he is one of the most feared strikers in the division.

The Coasters weathered the early pressure, though, and nearly had an early lead when Jordan Williams’ low cross picked out Matty Kosylo at the back post.

However, Kosylo could not steer the ball beyond Nathan Ashmore and Nick Haughton failed to fire the loose ball home.

This gave the Coasters confidence, and on 19 minutes, they took the lead through an unlikely source.

The ball dropped to Taylor outside the box, where he took a touch before thundering a half-volley into the top right-hand corner via the underside of the bar.

Confidence flowed through the Coasters after this and some neat passing play followed as they looked to add another.

Nevertheless, Boreham Wood had a big chance to level going into the break as Tshimanga was played through one-on-one.

In a massive moment for the game, Fylde defender Alex Whitmore was poised to make a perfectly-timed tackle inside the penalty area, denying a certain goal.

Boreham Wood started the second half strongly and, through the lively duo of Tshimanga and Sorba Thomas, looked to draw level.

Fylde were made to defend but did so calmly with Neill Byrne and Whitmore leading their back four in brilliant fashion.

The Coasters grew back into the game and were almost gifted a goal when Ashmore played the ball straight to Danny Rowe, who was unable to make the most of it.

Ashmore did not learn his lesson as, just five minutes later, he did it again with Rowe and Kosylo flying in to pick up possession.

Rowe tried to fashion the chance and double the Coasters’ lead but he hesitated a bit too long and the home defence could clear.

Ashmore was soon at the heart of the game again, this time in a positive sense as he made a fantastic diving save to deny Haughton’s curling effort from 25 yards.

A double change soon followed with Bradley and Mark Yeates coming on to replace Haughton and Kosylo.

One of those substitutes was to make the decisive impact as Bradley’s marauding run paid dividends.

After looking to play the ball across to Williams, Ashmore pushed the ball back into the box.

Having followed it up, Bradley was there to slot it home and give the Coasters their second win on the road this season.

Boreham Wood: Ashmore, Ilesamni, Ricketts, Champion (Shaibu 75), Stephens, Tshimanga, Murtagh, Marsh, Fyfield, Thomas (Mingoia 63), Smith. Subs not used: Woodards, McDonnell, Thompson.

AFC Fylde: Montgomery, Taylor, Whitmore, Byrne, Burke, Croasdale, Philliskirk, Haughton (Yeates 79), Kosylo (Bradley 79), Williams, Rowe. Subs not used: Hornby, Ngwatala, Forbes.

Referee: Declan Bourne.

Attendance: 501.