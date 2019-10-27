Boreham Wood 0 AFC Fylde 2: Caretaker boss John Hills’ pride in Coasters squad

AFC Fylde caretaker boss John Hills was thrilled after watching the Coasters pick up three points thanks to a clinical victory at Boreham Wood.

They ended a run of four consecutive league defeats as goals in each half from Andy Taylor and Dan Bradley secured a 2-0 win, taking them up to 19th in the National League table.

It was the perfect preparation for Tuesday night’s trip to face a Maidenhead United team presently sitting four places above them in the division.

It also made it back-to-back wins for the temporary management team of Hills and Brett Ormerod, following on from the FA Cup victory against Peterborough Sports seven days earlier.

“It was a solid performance from the lads and I’m really proud of them,” Hills said in the aftermath of Saturday’s victory.

“Since I’ve come in last week, the standards have been exceptional and the two games we’ve been outstanding.

“We defended brilliantly when we needed to, pressed them when we needed to, and a clean sheet, which all in all is very pleasing.

“We worked with the centre-halves at training last week, and today they didn’t look in much trouble, and I don’t think Boreham Wood caused any issues.

“You’ve got to really believe in yourselves, and what you’re doing, and with a result like that, Tuesday’s game can’t come quick enough.”