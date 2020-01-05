Bootle 7 Squires Gate 3: Unbeaten run halted in 10-strike goal-fest

Gate’s six-game unbeaten run came to a dramatic end against the North West Counties League high-flyers.

Gate boss Luke Evans made two changes to the side that beat Avro for this Friday night fixture on Merseyside, where Robbie Parker came into the back four for the unavailable Luke Holden and midfielder Josh Pollard replaced Matthew Farnworth, who dropped to the bench.

Bootle took the lead after only two minutes, when midfielder Carl Peers’ shot from the edge of the box looped over keeper Jordan Gidley.

Gate looked for an instant response as Dean Ing burst forward and won a corner, which resulted in Parker firing over from Pollard’s cross.

Ing then had a shot blocked when Ryan Riley’s ball released the winger behind the defence.

But Ing made no mistake on 22 minutes, beating two defenders before firing into the roof of the net as Gate’s pressure was rewarded.

Bootle regained the lead just two minutes later, when an unmarked Cameron Grant capitalised on poor defending to fire past Gidley.

Their third goal on 34 minutes was a near carbon copy of the first, this time Connor Millington on target from the edge of the box.

Straight from the restart Gate grabbed one back as the Bootle keeper spilled Gary Pett’s cross and Riley reacted quickest to make it 3-2 at half-time.

Bootle restored their two-goal cushion just three minutes into the second half as Gate again conceded from outside the box, Millington taking aim for his second.

And it was 5-2 on 54 minutes, when Gate failed to deal with a cross which was tapped in by Johnny Foy.

Gate boss Evans responded with a double substitution, Nana Adarkwa and Farnsworth coming on for Pett and Sam Staunton-Turner.

Adarkwa, who extended his work experience deal from Blackpool FC before the game, made an instant impact as he beat four men before setting up Ing for his second on the hour.

Had Gate scored next the closing stages could have been very interesting, but Parker’s header from a corner was cleared off the line and then Bootle were awarded a penalty for a foul by Josh Westwood. Gidley guessed right but couldn’t quite keep out Steven Hoy’s spot-kick on 64 minutes.

Gate didn’t surrender and continued to push forward, but they were caught on the break and Rob Doran’s close-range finish completed the scoring on 80 minutes.

The result leaves Gate 12th in the premier division and Bootle third.

Gate: Gidley, Gourley, Higham, Westwood, Parker, Riley, Turner, Pollard, Boyd, Ing, Pett; subs: Farnworth, Adarkwa, Iley, Dodd, Rufus.