Blackpool v Gillingham: Team news from Bloomfield Road for Seasiders' final game of the season

Terry McPhillips has made two changes to his Blackpool side for today's final game of the season against Gillingham at Bloomfield Road.

Chris Long comes into the side in place of Nya Kirby, who picked up a groin injury in last weekend's defeat at Barnsley.

The second change sees Nick Anderton replace Michael Nottingham, with Marc Bola reverting to right back.

Callum Guy returns to the bench where he is joined by Jimmy Ryan, who is still looking to make his first appearance of the season, and youth teamer Nathan Shaw.

Mark Howard, Ollie Turton, Donervon Daniels and Max Clayton all remain sidelined with injuries.

The Seasiders head into today's game, which starts at the later time of 5.30pm, looking to finish in the top 10 in League One.

There is nothing riding on the game as their opponents, Gillingham, are safe in 15th.

They have brought their top scorer Tom Eaves back into their starting 11.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Mafoumbi, Bola, Heneghan, Tilt, Anderton, Spearing, Pritchard, Thompson, Evans, Long, Gnanduillet

Subs: Boney, Ryan, Guy, Shaw, Feeney, Delfouneso, Dodoo

Gillingham: Holy, Da Silva, Garmston, Ehmer, Hanlan, Charles-Cook, Fuller, Oldaker, Bryne, Ogilvie, Eaves

Subs: Hadler, Lacey, Parrett, Reilly, Campbell, List, Rees

Referee: Ollie Yates