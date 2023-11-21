Injury crisis leaves Pompey missing up to seven players for Blackpool clash

The injuries have racked up for Blackpool's next League One opponents and the Tangerines could have an opportunity to strike on Saturday.

Pompey John Mousinho could be unavailable to call upon several players this weekend. The League One leaders face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool face unbeaten Portsmouth in what is their biggest challenge to date so far in the League One season.

Pompey are top of the table with 10 wins and six draws, with their only defeats this season coming in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. Should the Tangerines want to send a message, and make a statement that they're in the promotion race then a win at Fratton Park would sure go a long way towards doing that.

It's not all gone plain sailing for John Mousinho and his side however, and on Saturday they could be without up to seven players. The South Coast outfit are navigating through several injuries, and two of them will play no further past in the 2023/24 campaign. Wales international Regan Poole tore his ACL in the defeat to Chesterfield in the FA Cup, and now there is one less defender available to Mousinho with Poole expected to be out until October 2024.

To make matters worse, following the defeat to Chesterfield, it was revealed that on-loan Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin would be missing for at least two months. He tore his hamstring on November 5, and it was believed he'd be out for between to six to eight weeks but now it's at least eight weeks, having been worse than initially feared.

Blackpool despite the international break played on last week, however one of Pompey's international stars didn't report for duty. Paddy Lane suffered a calf injury in the 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic, and having been unable to train with his countrymen he withdrew from duty last Wednesday, making his status for the match on Saturday questionable.

Club captain Marlon Pack has missed the last nine matches for Pompey after suffering an ankle ligaments injury against Wigan Athletic on September 30. Pack has returned to training and is in contention to return for the hosts.

Left-back Connor Ogilvie has had a stop-start few months having contended with an injury, and now he's out for at least a month. He has an ankle ligament injury similar to Pack, and his return date is around Christmas.

Midfielder Tom Lowery meanwhile has been unavailable for selection since sustaining a knee injury on the opening day of the season. He has returned to 'modified' training, and could make a push to be involved against Blackpool, however he would likely be limited to a substitute role.