Blackpool linked with out of contract Rotherham United striker David Ball but Fleetwood Town yet to join host of League One clubs chasing the forward

Out of contract Rotherham striker David Ball is on Blackpool's radar but Fleetwood Town are yet to join the host of League One clubs chasing the signature of their former forward.

Ball, 29, has been released by the Millers upon their relegation from the Championship.

The forward spent the majority of last season on loan at Bradford City but Ball could not stop the Bantams being relegated to League Two.

Bradford are one of several League Two sides also interested in signing Ball.

But there is plenty of interest from League One, with Blackpool, Lincoln City, Tranmere Rovers, Ipswich Town and Sunderland all linked

But unlike Town’s latest signing Danny Andrew, Ball does not look set for a return to Highbury

He left the club in the summer of 2017 to join then Championship side Rotherham on a two- year deal.

But the Gazette understands Town have not engaged in talks with the in-demand striker, though Terry McPhillips’ Blackpool are interested in the forward.

Town have been linked with a swoop for another of their former players in winger Josh Morris.

Like Ball and Andrew, Morris is a free agent upon his release from Scunthorpe United and Town are reported to be in advanced talks with the attacker.

Morris enjoyed two loan spells at Highbury, spending the whole of the 2014-15 season with Town following a three-month stint at the end of the previous campaign.