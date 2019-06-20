Blackpool host Macclesfield and Fleetwood Town travel to Nottingham Forest in first round of the Carabao Cup

Blackpool will welcome League Two side Macclesfield Town and Fleetwood Town travel to Championship club Nottingham Forest in the first round of the Caraboa Cup.

The draw for the first round was made at a Morrisons supermarket in Colindale, north London, tonight.

Former Liverpool winger John Barnes and ex-Arsenal favourite Ray Parlour conducted the draw with the two League One side's discovering their fate.

The ties will be played in the week commencing August 12.

The Northern section:

Tranmere Rovers vs Hull City

Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers

Wigan Athletic v Stoke City

Port Vale v Burton Albion

Nottingham Forest v Fleetwood Town

Bradford City v Preston North End

Blackpool v Macclesfield Town

Blackburn Rovers v Oldham Athletic

Mansfield Town v Morecambe

Accrington Stanley v Sunderland

Scunthorpe United v Derby County

Rochdale v Bolton Wanderers

Huddersfield Town v Lincoln City

Middlesbrough v Crewe Alexandra

Shrewsbury Town v Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday v Bury

Salford City v Leeds United

Barnsley v Carlisle United

The Southern section:

Colchester United v Swindon Town

AFC Wimbledon v MK Dons

Oxford United v Peterborough United

QPR v Bristol City

Plymouth Argyle v Leyton Orient

Wycombe Wanderers v Reading

Charlton Athletic v Forest Green Rovers

Gillingham v Newport County

Stevenage v Southend

Luton Town v Ipswich Town

Walsall v Crawley Town

Bristol Rovers v Cheltenham Town

Brentford v Cambridge United

Coventry City v Exeter City

Swansea City v Northampton Town

West Brom v Millwall

Portsmouth v Birmingham City