Blackpool host Macclesfield and Fleetwood Town travel to Nottingham Forest in first round of the Carabao Cup

Blackpool will welcome League Two side Macclesfield Town and Fleetwood Town travel to Championship club Nottingham Forest in the first round of the Caraboa Cup.
The draw for the first round was made at a Morrisons supermarket in Colindale, north London, tonight.
Former Liverpool winger John Barnes and ex-Arsenal favourite Ray Parlour conducted the draw with the two League One side's discovering their fate.
The ties will be played in the week commencing August 12.
The Northern section:
Tranmere Rovers vs Hull City
Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers
Wigan Athletic v Stoke City
Port Vale v Burton Albion
Nottingham Forest v Fleetwood Town
Bradford City v Preston North End
Blackpool v Macclesfield Town
Blackburn Rovers v Oldham Athletic
Mansfield Town v Morecambe
Accrington Stanley v Sunderland
Scunthorpe United v Derby County
Rochdale v Bolton Wanderers
Huddersfield Town v Lincoln City
Middlesbrough v Crewe Alexandra
Shrewsbury Town v Rotherham United
Sheffield Wednesday v Bury
Salford City v Leeds United
Barnsley v Carlisle United
The Southern section:
Colchester United v Swindon Town
AFC Wimbledon v MK Dons
Oxford United v Peterborough United
QPR v Bristol City
Plymouth Argyle v Leyton Orient
Wycombe Wanderers v Reading
Charlton Athletic v Forest Green Rovers
Gillingham v Newport County
Stevenage v Southend
Luton Town v Ipswich Town
Walsall v Crawley Town
Bristol Rovers v Cheltenham Town
Brentford v Cambridge United
Coventry City v Exeter City
Swansea City v Northampton Town
West Brom v Millwall
Portsmouth v Birmingham City