Your chance to vote for which iconic Jimmy Armfield mural should adorn side of Blackpool FC supporters' bar

Five eye-catching designs have been put forward and Blackpool fans are now being asked to vote for their favourite.

A survey has been launched and results are expected to be released on Sunday, December 5.

Local artist Matt Bishop has already been identified as the man who will bring one of the iconic designs to life.

A recent raffle raised £800 towards the project, which is estimated to have a total cost of around £10,000.

A spokesperson for the Armfield Club, an independent bar which officially opened in October of last year, said: “A number of our Armfield Club members have commented how impressive a mural depicting images of Jimmy Armfield and Blackpool FC would potentially look on the gable end wall.

“It is quite a large wall and ideal for a mural so we want to create something iconic that our great fans will be proud of.

The Armfield Club officially opened its doors last year

“In recent weeks we have been working with Blackpool Council, the landlord, a local artist and the Armfield family to come up with a workable solution.

“The project timescales are uncertain as the wall obviously needs repairing to be made suitable for the mural and the project and design will require planning permission from Blackpool Council.

“That said, time waits for no man or woman so we are pressing ahead with the mural design and would welcome any feedback/ideas from our members, BFC supporters and interested parties.

“We really want this to be an iconic design to do justice to Jimmy, the fans and The Armfield Club.”

The gable end wall is the side of the building that faces Bloomfield Road and is currently draped in a large cross of St George.

Organisers have also been in contact with local businesses regarding the possibility of sponsoring the project.

To vote, click here.

If you have any further feedback for the artist, email [email protected]