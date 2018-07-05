Young players prosper at Blackpool says Gary Bowyer

Gary Bowyer believes Blackpool are building a reputation as a club that develops young players.

Five of Pool’s seven summer signings are aged 25 or under, a clear sign that manager Bowyer’s emphasis is on bringing young and hungry players to the club.

Sean Longstaff, Viv Solomon-Otabor and Joe Lumley all benefited from loan spells with the club last season, while others youngsters have been sold on after regular football under Bowyer’s tutelage.

He told The Gazette: “We’ve got a reputation for developing young players. You look at Brad Potts, Bright Osayi-Samuel, the development of Clark Robertson and Kyle Vassell among others.

“We also had Sean Longstaff, Viv Solomon-Otabor, Callum Cooke and Joe Lumley all in on loan last year.

“So we’re building a reputation of developing young players and giving them that opportunity to play and to put games on their CV. That’s what it’s all about.

“One of those young players is Jordan Thompson and he’s a player I’m really excited about.

“He was at Glasgow Rangers for the last couple of years and he was at Manchester United prior to that.

“In the summer he’s gone away with the Northern Ireland squad and had a taste of that.

“He’s got a good left foot and has good deliveries from set-plays as well, so I’m really looking forward to watching him and seeing how he progresses.

“I spoke to a lot of people about him, whose opinion I rate very highly, and it was a no-brainer for them as well. So hopefully it will be a good fit for us.”

Three of Blackpool’s younger players can be found in their goalkeeping department in Christoffer Mafoumbi (24), Myles Boney (20) and Jack Sims (19).

But with the Seasiders actively looking to bring in an established number one, Bowyer admits the trio might have to head out on loan to get the games they need to develop.

He added: “We have three young goalkeepers who are exciting and are going to become good goalkeepers given time and games.

“But it’s difficult to put them on the bench without giving them games.

“I want the likes of Myles Boney and Jack Sims to be going out and playing more games, and adding to their CV.

“That would have been the same for Christoffer Mafoumbi (last season). He got the back end of those games but over the course of the year we wanted him to have more.

“Joe Lumley came in and was outstanding for us, and QPR quite rightly brought him back to play the last couple of games in the Championship.

“But it’s certainly something we’re looking at.”