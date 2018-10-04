You have to fight for your place every week at Blackpool says Nathan Delfouneso

Nathan Delfouneso says Blackpool’s strength in depth means first-team regulars are only one game away from finding themselves out of the team.

The 27-year-old has started all but one of Blackpool’s 10 League One games this term, scoring two goals.

And despite a goal and an assist in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Peterborough United, Delfouneso knows he can’t afford to become complacent.

“The manager has a lot of options, especially with everyone coming back to full fitness,” the forward said.

“Pretty much everyone is back fit now, apart from Jimmy (Ryan), who we hope will be back soon because he’s a big player for us.

“But the competition for the team is tough and it’s a case of one bad game from being out of the team.

“So it’s down to the players who are picked to try to stay in the team.

“It’s a fight every week and everyone is keeping each other on their toes in training.

“Even against Peterborough, I know I got a goal and as assist but I know I still should have done better, especially in the first half, when I felt I hardly got a touch of the ball, which was a bit frustrating.

“But switching sides (with fellow wide man Liam Feeney) helped a little bit and I felt as though I was getting into the game a little more. But I still want to improve and hopefully I can help out the team.”

A key facet of Blackpool’s impressive start to the season has been their team spirit, which Delfouneso believes is getting stronger all the time.

He added: “The spirit has been there since day one, since pre-season when we all came together.

“The feel around the place, the vibe around the place, the togetherness, it’s always been there but it’s been building and building.

“It’s still tight-knit and everyone is close together. Everyone is really good with each other and everyone battles for each other.

“While we’ve played some good football this year, we’ve certainly battled hard and everyone is putting a shift in.

“Everybody is fighting for one another and I think you can see that.”