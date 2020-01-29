Wycombe Wanderers supporter dies after heart attack at Blackpool match

The Wycombe Wanderers supporter who suffered a heart attack at Tuesday's match against Blackpool died later that evening.

Mark Bird, 62, fell ill in a hospitality lounge at Adams Park prior to kick-off.

The start of the game was delayed by 65 minutes as an Air Ambulance landed on the pitch and Mr Bird was treated at the scene before being flown to hospital, though he could not be resuscitated.

A joint-statement by the Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth and chairman Trevor Stroud read: “Our thoughts are with Mark’s family at this very difficult time and we offer the full support of Wycombe Wanderers in any way that we are able to comfort and support them.

“We were saddened to hear before the match that a supporter had been taken ill and made the difficult decision to proceed with the game against Blackpool.

"On hearing the news, we dedicate our victory to Mark Bird and send our most sincere condolences to all who knew him.

“We would also like to commend the very best efforts of the medical staff and stewards on the scene, including the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, as well as the match officials and representatives of Blackpool for their compassionate handling of the situation.”

A Blackpool FC statement read: "All our thoughts and condolences go out to Mark’s family and everyone connected to Wycombe Wanderers at this time."

The match kicked-off at 8.50pm and Blackpool lost 2-1.