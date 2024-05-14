Marvin Ekpiteta Blackpool departure has recently been announced (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Newly-promoted Wrexham are reportedly keeping an eye on a player that has recently departed Blackpool.

The Red Dragons, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have recently earned their second successive promotion, after claiming a top three spot in League Two, sitting just behind champions Stockport County.

As they prepare for life in the third tier, the Welsh club will be looking to strengthen their squad further, after already making a number of big signings across the last few seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Fearless in Devotion podcast, Wrexham are looking at Marvin Ekpiteta, who is now a free agent following the conclusion of his contract at Bloomfield Road.

The defender first joined the Seasiders in 2020, and went on to make 143 appearances in Tangerine. In a recent interview with the Gazette, the 28-year-old stated his aim this summer was to find a club in England’s second tier, or even a top division elsewhere in Europe.

“Joining a Championship club is my aim- football is a short career so I want to play as high as possible. I know I’m still good enough to play at that level,” he said.

“I’d love to play in the Prem, or even another top European league like Germany, France or Italy. I’m definitely open to a team abroad. I’ve got a young family so we’re not worried about school or stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad