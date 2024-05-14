Wrexham reportedly showing interest in departing Blackpool defender as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney prepare for life in League One
The Red Dragons, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have recently earned their second successive promotion, after claiming a top three spot in League Two, sitting just behind champions Stockport County.
As they prepare for life in the third tier, the Welsh club will be looking to strengthen their squad further, after already making a number of big signings across the last few seasons.
According to the Fearless in Devotion podcast, Wrexham are looking at Marvin Ekpiteta, who is now a free agent following the conclusion of his contract at Bloomfield Road.
The defender first joined the Seasiders in 2020, and went on to make 143 appearances in Tangerine. In a recent interview with the Gazette, the 28-year-old stated his aim this summer was to find a club in England’s second tier, or even a top division elsewhere in Europe.
“Joining a Championship club is my aim- football is a short career so I want to play as high as possible. I know I’m still good enough to play at that level,” he said.
“I’d love to play in the Prem, or even another top European league like Germany, France or Italy. I’m definitely open to a team abroad. I’ve got a young family so we’re not worried about school or stuff.
“The dream is to play for my national team (Nigeria)- that'd be amazing for me and my family. I came close in the Championship, so if I could get back to that level or a first division in Europe it’d be great.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.