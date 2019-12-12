Win tickets for Blackpool v Shrewsbury

The Gazette has joined forces with Blackpool FC to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets for their next League One home fixture against Shrewsbury on Saturday, December 21.

READ MORE: Psychic powers of Nathan Delfouneso and Sullay Kaikai

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer our easy question:

Who scored Blackpool’s opening goal against Fleetwood Town on December 7?

Email your answer to competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk

Please write ‘Seasiders tickets’ in the email subject field and include your name, address and contact telephone number.

Entries must reach us by 9am on Tuesday, December 17.

Standard Gazette competition rules apply and you must be aged 18 or over to enter. No alternative prize is available.

The contact details of entrants will be used solely for the purposes of this competition and will not be passed to third parties or used for marketing purposes.