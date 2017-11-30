Win four tickets for Blackpool v Mansfield in the Checkatrade Trophy

The Gazette has again teamed up with Checkatrade, official title sponsor of the Checkatrade Trophy, to offer 10 lucky supporters the chance to win four tickets each for the second-round tie between Blackpool and Mansfield next Wednesday (7pm kick-off) .

It’s the last cup competition this season that the Seasiders are still involved in and it has reached the knockout stage. And you could be there to watch all the action LIVE at Bloomfield Road.

For your chance to win four tickets, simply answer the following question: In which position did Blackpool finish in their Checkatrade Trophy group this season?

Email your answer to tango@blackpoolgazette.co.uk and also include your name, full address and a daytime contact number. And please write ‘Blackpool tickets competition’ in the email subject field. Entries must reach us by noon on Monday, December 4.

TERMS AND CONDITION S

The prize consists of four tickets for 10 winners to the game between Blackpool and Mansfield Town on Wednesday, December 6, 2017.

The package does not include travel to or from the ground or any hospitality at the ground

Entrants are reminded that tickets are issued subject to Blackpool FC’s regulations and the Conditions of Entry relevant to those tickets.

Fans are reminded that these tickets are in the Blackpool end and seats are amongst home supporters. Any away supporters found in home areas may be ejected from the ground either for the purposes of their own safety or for any other reason.

If you have any special accessibility requirements, the venue will be contacted to check accessibility. In some instances, notice of accessible seating may only be available at short notice.

The competition is open to all UK residents with the exception of employees of Blackpool FC, Mansfield Town FC the EFL or Hatch Communications, their immediate families, agents or anyone else associated with the administration

This is not a Prize Draw of the EFL, any clubs or their respective group companies nor is there any liability or contractual obligation owed to prize winners by the EFL, clubs or respective group companies relating to the operation of this Prize Draw (save only in relation to any applicable conditions of issue for tickets and/or stadium regulations).

Clubs will be notified of the Prize Draw winners and databases will be checked against any Club Banning Orders as well as the National Police Database for those who may be subject to a court banning order.

Under no circumstances can this prize be transferred to a third party or sold for any financial amount. This is a clear breach in conditions.

No cash alternative will be offered

In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value

The promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into

All entrants must be willing to participate in publicity should they be a winner

We reserve the right at any time to cancel, modify or supersede the competition if, in our sole discretion, the competition is not capable of being conducted as specified in the competition rules,