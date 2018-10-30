Win four tickets for Blackpool v Accrington Stanley

The Gazette has once again teamed up with Checkatrade, official title sponsor of the Checkatrade Trophy, to offer five lucky fans the chance to win four tickets each to Blackpool v Accrington Stanley on Tuesday, November 13.

Blackpool must beat their League One rivals in their final group game to have a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages and you could be at Bloomfield Road to watch all the action under floodlights.

For your chance to win four tickets, simply answer the following question: What was the score when Blackpool played Accrington Stanley in League One this season at Bloomfield Road?

Email your answer to the sportsdesk at tango@blackpoolgazette.co.uk and add your name, full address and a daytime phone number. And please write ‘Blackpool ticket competition’ in the email subject field.

Entries must reach us by 4pm next Tuesday, November 6.

Over 1.2 million consumers visit the Checkatrade.com website every month looking for recommended tradespeople local to them. If you need a tradesperson, search by your location on www.checkatrade.com

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

The prize consists of four tickets for five winners to the game against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

The package does not include travel to or from the ground or any hospitality at the ground

Entrants are reminded that tickets are issued subject to Blackpool FC’s regulations and the Conditions of Entry relevant to those tickets. https://www.efl.com/siteassets/efl-documents/ground-regulations-efl-2018_19-final.pdf

Fans are reminded that these tickets are in the Blackpool FC end and seats are amongst home supporters. Any away supporters found in home areas may be ejected from the ground either for the purposes of their own safety or for any other reason.

If you have any special accessibility requirements, the venue will be contacted to check accessibility. In some instances, notice of accessible seating may only be available at short notice.

The competition is open to all UK residents with the exception of employees of Blackpool FC, Accrington Stanley, Checkatrade, the EFL or Hatch Communications, their immediate families, agents or anyone else associated with the administration

This is not a Prize Draw of the EFL, any clubs or their respective group companies nor is there any liability or contractual obligation owed to prize winners by the EFL, clubs or respective group companies relating to the operation of this Prize Draw (save only in relation to any applicable conditions of issue for tickets and/or stadium regulations).

Clubs will be notified of the Prize Draw winners and databases will be checked against any Club Banning Orders as well as the National Police Database for those who may be subject to a court banning order.

Under no circumstances can this prize be transferred to a third party or sold for any financial amount. This is a clear breach in conditions.

No cash alternative will be offered

The competition closes at 4PM ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 6)

In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value

The promoter’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into

All entrants must be willing to participate in publicity should they be a winner

We reserve the right at any time to cancel, modify or supersede the competition if, in our sole discretion, the competition is not capable of being conducted as specified in the competition rules.