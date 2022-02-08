Will Coventry City's FA Cup exploits against Southampton be to Blackpool's benefit? Neil Critchley has his say

Mark Robins’ players took Premier League club Southampton all the way to extra time in their fourth round tie last weekend.

Despite an impressive display from the Sky Blues, it wasn’t enough as the Saints snatched the win eight minutes from time to prevail 2-1.

Despite those physical exertions, Critchley believes Coventry will be at it once again when they welcome his team to the Coventry Building Society Arena this evening.

“I don’t think it will have a great impact, if I’m being honest,” he told The Gazette.

“They made some changes and you can make five subs in the FA Cup as well.

“Sometimes it can give you a lot of confidence in going to a Premier League team and competing with them and taking them all the way to extra time.

Neil Critchley's side head to the Ricoh Arena tonight

“If anything, psychologically, I think it might give them a lift and a boost. They’re at home, it will be a good atmosphere and they play at high intensity and with a good tempo, so we know if we’re not there mentally from kick-off, then Coventry will certainly cause us problems.”

Blackpool come up against a side level with them in the Championship, both sitting five points adrift of the play-offs.

However, Coventry, who are a place higher because of their superior goal difference, have played two games fewer.

“It just shows you how far we’ve come,” Critchley added.

“Coventry have improved every single season. They got out of League One, consolidated their position in the Championship last season and they’ve improved again.

“For us to be competing in and around them in our first season in the Championship tells you how far we’ve progressed.

“We’re right on their coat tails and, for either club, it would be a big three points because it puts them that little bit closer to that top end of the table.

“It’s a really, tough challenge. I’ve seen a lot of them recently, they’ve got a really good football team and I really like the way they play. Mark Robins has done an unbelievable job.

“They can play in different ways, they can play through midfield and then they can play a little bit longer at times.

“They play high energy and are very good at playing their system.

“We’re in good form and it’s a great challenge for us. It’s a game we’re really looking forward to.”