News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan Athletic v Blackpool: Build-up, team news and live match updates

There’s no point sugar coating it, this afternoon’s game is a big one for the Seasiders as they make the short trip to the DW Stadium.

By Matt Scrafton
7 hours ago

Michael Appleton’s depleted Blackpool side will be desperate to avoid a FOURTH straight defeat this afternoon when they take on fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic.

You can follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

The Seasiders make the short trip to the DW Stadium today

Wigan Athletic v Blackpool - live updates

Key Events

  • FT: Wigan 2-1 Blackpool
  • Seasiders head to the DW Stadium for crunch six-pointer
  • Blackpool’s final game before the World Cup break
Show new updates
Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 18:25

Michael Appleton’s post-match reaction

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 17:04

Boos

Michael Appleton booed as he heads over to applaud the away fans.

More chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning".

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 17:03

FULL TIME

FT: Wigan 2-1 Blackpool

Boos ring out from the away end. Seasiders now into the bottom three.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:59

90 - Stoppage time

Only four minutes added on.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:59

89 - Change

Blackpool finally make the change, CJ Hamilton for Patino. Why now?! Why wait?!

It’s followed by chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” from the away end.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:57

88 - GOAL WIGAN (2-1)

It's Curtis Tilt, of course it is.

Blackpool stay far too deep from a partially cleared corner, which is crossed back into the danger area for Tilt to head home.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:54

86 - Goal kick

Kenny Dougall goes down holding his face/head so Gary Madine drops back to cover at centre half for a few seconds.

Thankfully Blackpool survive.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:49

81 - Concern

CJ Hamilton had been ready to come on but he's not put his bib back on.

Charlie Patino, meanwhile, stays down after a collision.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:44

76 - Changes?

Michael Appleton still hasn't made any changes. Trusty, Wright and Corbeanu all currently warming up.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:40

71 - Almost

Shayne Lavery charges down a poor pass out from the back but his cross is blocked behind for a corner.

First time Blackpool have threatened in a long while.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Wigan AthleticBlackpoolSeasidersMichael Appleton