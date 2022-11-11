Wigan Athletic v Blackpool: Build-up, team news and live match updates
There’s no point sugar coating it, this afternoon’s game is a big one for the Seasiders as they make the short trip to the DW Stadium.
Michael Appleton’s depleted Blackpool side will be desperate to avoid a FOURTH straight defeat this afternoon when they take on fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic.
You can follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Michael Appleton’s post-match reaction
Michael Appleton booed as he heads over to applaud the away fans.
More chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning".
FULL TIME
FT: Wigan 2-1 Blackpool
Boos ring out from the away end. Seasiders now into the bottom three.
90 - Stoppage time
Only four minutes added on.
89 - Change
Blackpool finally make the change, CJ Hamilton for Patino. Why now?! Why wait?!
It’s followed by chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” from the away end.
88 - GOAL WIGAN (2-1)
It's Curtis Tilt, of course it is.
Blackpool stay far too deep from a partially cleared corner, which is crossed back into the danger area for Tilt to head home.
86 - Goal kick
Kenny Dougall goes down holding his face/head so Gary Madine drops back to cover at centre half for a few seconds.
Thankfully Blackpool survive.
81 - Concern
CJ Hamilton had been ready to come on but he's not put his bib back on.
Charlie Patino, meanwhile, stays down after a collision.
76 - Changes?
Michael Appleton still hasn't made any changes. Trusty, Wright and Corbeanu all currently warming up.
71 - Almost
Shayne Lavery charges down a poor pass out from the back but his cross is blocked behind for a corner.
First time Blackpool have threatened in a long while.