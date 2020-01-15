Wigan Athletic 2-1 Blackpool: Jordan Thorniley and Marc Bola feature as reserves suffer narrow defeat

New arrivals Jordan Thorniley and Marc Bola featured as Blackpool's reserve side suffered a narrow defeat to Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

The starting XI for this Central League Cup encounter at Christopher Park was a mixture of youth and experience with the likes of Michael Nottingham, Sean Scannell and Ben Tollitt involved alonsgside Cameron Antwi and Owen Watkinson.

New signings Thorniley and Bola also started, giving them valuable game time to continue their preparations for first-team action.

Blackpool had a good chance to score in the opening 15 minutes of the match. Andy Kanga won possession back well in the middle of the area and spread the ball wide to Sean Scannell, but the winger’s cross couldn’t be turned home by those in the penalty area.

With half an hour gone, the hosts took the lead thanks to Kyle Joseph’s poacher's finish from a cross on the right-hand side.

Just 90 seconds separated Blackpool conceding at one end to scoring at the other through Owen Watkinson, with the young striker finishing well at the near post.

With half-time looming, Kyle Joseph doubled his and Wigan’s tally with a smart finish after cutting inside and firing past Charlie Monks in the Blackpool goal.

Despite some late chances for the Seasiders in the second half, Wigan were able to hold firm and claimed the victory at the expense of the Seasiders who next face Carlisle United at Squires Gate in a Central League Cup fixture on Tuesday afternoon.

TEAM: Monks, Winstanley, Nottingham, Thorniley, Tollitt, Bola, Antwi, Kanga, Macdonald, Scannell, Watkinson

Report provided by Blackpool FC.