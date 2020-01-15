Why Sullay Kaikai and Ryan Edwards were absent from Blackpool's squad for FA Cup defeat to Reading

Simon Grayson has explained why both Sullay Kaikai and Ryan Edwards were absent from Blackpool's squad for last night's FA Cup third round defeat to Reading.

READ MORE: The Gazette's match report from Blackpool's abject FA Cup third round defeat to Reading



Neither player was included in Blackpool's 18-man squad last night as the Seasiders were dumped out of the competition courtesy of an insipid 2-0 defeat.

Grayson told The Gazette both players received injections to overcome recent injury problems.

“Sullay’s abductor was a bit tight so he had an injection on Monday which only rules him out until Thursday, when we expect him to be back in training," the Pool boss said.

“Ryan Edwards had an injection in his ankle as well and he will probably be out for three or four days.

“It was just something they both needed doing, but we’ve got what we’ve got and we roll our sleeves up and we must stick together.

“It’s not easy when you’re losing football matches with the criticism you get as a manager and the players too.

“But what we have to do inside that dressing room is stick together because football can change very quickly and there’s a lot of players in there that want to get better.

“As a manager I certainly want to be doing better too.”