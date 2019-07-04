'Why can't Preston's game be moved?': Blackpool and Lincoln City fans bemoan fixture change Blackpool's game against Lincoln City will now take place at 7.45pm on Friday, September 27 Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Fans of both Blackpool and Lincoln City are bemoaning the news that their game at Bloomfield Road in September has been moved to a Friday night to avoid a clash with Preston North End. Here's what supporters have been saying on social media: RANKED: Here's how much EVERY club to play Premier League football has spent on top tier transfers since 1992 New date confirmed for Blackpool's home game against League One newcomers Lincoln City