'Why can't Preston's game be moved?': Blackpool and Lincoln City fans bemoan fixture change

Blackpool's game against Lincoln City will now take place at 7.45pm on Friday, September 27
Fans of both Blackpool and Lincoln City are bemoaning the news that their game at Bloomfield Road in September has been moved to a Friday night to avoid a clash with Preston North End.

Here's what supporters have been saying on social media: