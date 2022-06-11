Why Blackpool's Shayne Lavery won't have fond memories of second Northern Ireland goal

Northern Ireland have taken just one point from their opening three Nations League games, while they’re without a win in their last 13 games in the competition - resulting in growing pressure on Baraclough.

But for obvious reasons, it’s not a goal that will live long in the memory.

“I obviously want to score,” he said. “I want to score winners or goals that nick a draw or something.

“You obviously want to score for your country, but I won’t be looking too fondly back at it.

Lavery netted during Northern Ireland's defeat to Kosovo on Thursday

“To be honest, I just want a win. I think we all deserve that. It’s been a tough 10 days or so, so we really want to finish it off in front of the fans with a win.”

Lavery will be looking to add to his tally when Northern Ireland host Cyprus in Belfast on Sunday.

Baraclough’s side will be looking for a much improved performance than what they offered up against Kosovo at the back end of last week.

“The game could have been gone at 2-0, it could have been gone at 3-1, but we showed great character to keep fighting,” Lavery insisted.

“Overall we’re disappointed with the result but I thought our performance was better compared to the previous two games. I think we were unlucky not to get something in the end.

“To hear the fans when you’re on the pitch is a great credit to them, they’ve been brilliant. They followed us to Cyprus as well.

“We owe them a big one on Sunday, that’s for sure.”

Elsewhere, Blackpool teammate CJ Hamilton will be looking to make his first start when the Republic of Ireland host Scotland today (5pm kick-off).