Why Blackpool's Shayne Lavery won't have fond memories of second Northern Ireland goal

Blackpool’s Shayne Lavery admits he’s unlikely to have fond memories of his second goal in Northern Ireland colours.

By Matt Scrafton
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 12:27 pm
Updated Saturday, 11th June 2022, 12:28 pm

The striker scored on the stroke of half-time on Thursday night as Ian Baraclough’s men slumped to a 3-2 defeat in Kosovo.

Northern Ireland have taken just one point from their opening three Nations League games, while they’re without a win in their last 13 games in the competition - resulting in growing pressure on Baraclough.

As for Lavery, it was the 23-year-old’s second goal for his country and his first since his debut effort in the 4-1 win against Lithuania last year.

But for obvious reasons, it’s not a goal that will live long in the memory.

“I obviously want to score,” he said. “I want to score winners or goals that nick a draw or something.

“You obviously want to score for your country, but I won’t be looking too fondly back at it.

Lavery netted during Northern Ireland's defeat to Kosovo on Thursday

“To be honest, I just want a win. I think we all deserve that. It’s been a tough 10 days or so, so we really want to finish it off in front of the fans with a win.”

Lavery will be looking to add to his tally when Northern Ireland host Cyprus in Belfast on Sunday.

Baraclough’s side will be looking for a much improved performance than what they offered up against Kosovo at the back end of last week.

“The game could have been gone at 2-0, it could have been gone at 3-1, but we showed great character to keep fighting,” Lavery insisted.

“Overall we’re disappointed with the result but I thought our performance was better compared to the previous two games. I think we were unlucky not to get something in the end.

“To hear the fans when you’re on the pitch is a great credit to them, they’ve been brilliant. They followed us to Cyprus as well.

“We owe them a big one on Sunday, that’s for sure.”

Elsewhere, Blackpool teammate CJ Hamilton will be looking to make his first start when the Republic of Ireland host Scotland today (5pm kick-off).

It comes after the winger made his debut off the bench during last week’s narrow defeat to Ukraine.

Kenny Dougall, meanwhile, has it all to play for on Monday when Australia take on Peru for a spot in this winter’s World Cup.

