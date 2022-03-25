Why Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery can't wait to make his return for Northern Ireland

Ian Baraclough’s side travel to Luxembourg today (7.15pm kick-off) for the first of two international friendlies.

Northern Ireland then return to Windsor Park next week to face Hungary on Tuesday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lavery has been recalled to the squad after missing out in the October and November windows through injury.

The 23-year-old, who is Blackpool’s leading scorer this season with 10 goals in league and cup, is hoping to take full advantage of his return.

“It means everything to me to play for my country,” Lavery said.

“Coming through the youth system with Northern Ireland from the Under-16s upwards, to finally play with players like Steven Davis, Johnny Evans, I could go on…it’s a great feeling.

Lavery last played for Northern Ireland in September 2021

“I sort of have to pinch myself every time I play at Windsor Park against top, top players, so it’s amazing and the opportunities that come from it are great.

“Quality wise, a lot of the players in the Northern Ireland squad are playing Championship football anyway so there’s not much difference.

“It’s just the feeling of playing for your country, it’s indescribable.

“We’ve got some friendlies coming up against Luxembourg and Hungary in March, so it will be great to get back with the squad after missing out last time through injury.”

Northern Ireland have already missed out on qualification for this year’s World Cup in Qatar, having finished third in their group behind Switzerland and Italy.