Why Blackpool's FA Cup third round clash with Reading will kick off at 3:01pm

Blackpool travel to Reading in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend.

Simon Grayson's men resume their FA Cup campaign on Saturday, January 4 and face will face Championship Reading, with the winner setting up a potentially lucrative fourth round match.

But the Tangerines' kick-off time is listed at 3:01pm - which has prompted questions from fans.

All third round matches will kick-off one minute later than their traditionally scheduled to encourage fans to 'Take A Minute' to think about looking after their mental health.

During the minute delay, fans will be encouraged to consider the positive impact 60 seconds can have on their own wellbeing or in supporting a friend or family member.

The campaign means the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, Manchester United's trip to Wolves and Leeds United's visit to Arsenal will kick-off at the new times.

Traditional kick-off times of 3pm, 12:15pm and 7:45pm will now start at 3:01pm, 12:16pm and 7:46pm but any replays will not be subject to the delay.

An FA statement read: "It is hoped that the initiative will raise awareness of the importance of looking after our mental health, with 60 seconds representing just the first step in the journey to improved wellbeing.

