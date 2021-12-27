Why Blackpool and Huddersfield Town were able to make four substitutions as part of new concussion protocol

Referee Jeremy Simpson flashed a green card toward the dugouts following Tom Lees' head injury, which resulted in a lengthy stoppage in the game.

The Huddersfield defender was eventually stretchered off the pitch and replaced by former Seasider Ollie Turton, while 10 minutes were added on at the end of the first-half.

Lees suffered the blow after an accidental collision with Blackpool's Gary Madine.

Providing an update on Lees after the game, Terriers boss Carlos Corberan said: “The medical team tell me he is fine, he is stable.

"We’re going to follow the medical protocol but they tell me there’s nothing to be worried about.”

So why were both sides allowed to make an extra sub?

It's all because of a recently introduced concussion protocol that came into the game after a recent trial.

The new rule states that, in the event of one team having to make a change due to clear symptoms of concussion - or clear video evidence thereof - the opposing team will also be allowed to make an additional substitution at a time of their choosing.

It was agreed the opposing team should be given an additional substitute in this scenario to ensure neither side can claim to have a possible advantage by having more fresh players on the field.

The rules also state the substituted player is not allowed to return to the field of play.

Should no clear immediate concussion symptoms appear based on the clinical assessment or video evidence, the player will be allowed to continue but will be regularly observed during play by his medical staff.

Richard Keogh, Dujon Sterling, Shayne Lavery and Demetri Mitchell were the four players Neil Critchley opted to bring on.

Huddersfield also used all four substitutions.