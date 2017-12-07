Who could Blackpool and Fleetwood face in the next round of the Checkatrade Trophy?

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town will discover their next Checkatrade Trophy opponents on Friday when the draw for the last 16 is made.

To Gary Bowyer's delight, the Seasiders moved to within three wins of a return to Wembley with Wednesday night's penalty shootout win against Mansfield Town.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, beat Chesterfield 2-0 on Tuesday.

The next round will continue to be regionalised. Blackpool will be ball number one in the draw and Fleetwood number three.

The potential opponents are as follows:

- Lincoln City

- Leicester City U21

- Oldham Athletic

- Bury

- Shrewsbury Town

- Rochdale



Leicester are the only under-21 side left in the northern section after they defeated Scunthorpe United on Tuesday.

The Foxes have attracted criticism for fielding six first-team players and five over-age players, which is allowed under the competition’s rules.

The team, containing several internationals, was worth around £45million.

The round three draw will be broadcast live by TalkSport at 12.30pm on Friday, with the ties due to take place in the week commencing Monday, January 8.